Suspected armed robbers have laid siege on about fewer than six communities in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo state.

The affected communities include; Onigimejila, Ogogo, Seriki, Olobi and Apapa communities.

The victims, as reliably informed, were dispossessed of their valuables including mobile telephone handsets and an undisclosed amount of money.

Some of the victims were severely injured with cudgels and other dangerous weapons during the midnight attacks that lasted for several hours.

Narrating their ordeal, one of the victims who identified himself as Olanrewaju said the incident took place early hours of Saturday.

His account of the incident, “I heard some noises around 3 am between Friday and Saturday. So, I thought they were fighting not knowing that it was an armed robbery operation.

“I opened the door. The very guy that backed our door was one of them. So, as I opened the door, he laid his hand on my shoulder with the cutlass. I went back inside immediately with blood all over my body.”

Corroborating his view, the vice chairman, Ogogo Community Landlord and Landladies Association, Akindele who claimed not to be at home when the suspected armed robbers invaded the community said he was in the church for prayers night vigil

His narration, “I went to the vigil that very day and left my wife and my sick baby at home. So, when my wife discovered that the robbers were in the area, she called me on the phone more than 20 times but I didn’t know or hear that my phone was ringing because of the prayers and songs. So, later I checked my phone and discovered that she had called.

“I also missed our chairman’s calls. So, I phoned back and he said I shouldn’t come home because they were robbing now. I declined and headed straight to the area with faith. But before I got to the area, they have moved to another community.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso confirmed the attack but said the investigation is ongoing.





His words, “Investigation is ongoing. Updates would be provided accordingly, please.”