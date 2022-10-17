Oyo student wins 2022 Advans Essay Competition

An 11-year-old Omidiji Dabira of Good Fortune Model International College, Ibadan, Oyo state, has emerged winner of this year’s Advans Essay Competition organised for pupils between nine and 13 years across the country.

The essay competition, which is a maiden edition and tagged: “My Favourite Teacher” was organised by Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank Limited as part of its corporate social responsibilities towards education development in the country.

Purity Chukwudubem, nine- year old of Star of Hope Montessori Schools, Alapere-Ketu, Lagos, and a a13-year-old Abegunrin Heritage Abiodun of Juli Standard College, Oke-Ola, Oyo State, won second and third prizes, respectively.

Speaking at the prize presentation event in Lagos, the Managing Director of the bank, Gaëtan Debuchy, said the competition is in line with the company’s objective to help children develop effective writing skills and healthy rivalry and consequently boost the education sector as a whole.

He said the essays submitted by the pupils and particularly the top three winners according to the panel of judges assessment were of great quality.

He said he was particularly impressed by their brilliant performance and commitment and thereby commended them, noting that their outings showed that they have a bright future.

Debuchy also said his company is encouraged by the support given by various state ministries of education, particularly that of Lagos State and the private school owners across Lagos, Anambra, Ondo, Oyo and Kwara, stressing that the company would continue to contribute meaningfully to education development in the country.

While the winner went home with N100,000, the second and third-prize winners received N50,000 and N30,000 respectively and all with some gift items.

Speaking on essays’ evaluation, the chairman of the Panel of Judges, Akinseye Samuel Ayo, who is the Chief Examiner for WAEC and NECO in Lagos State, said most of the essays submitted were of high grade and making the choice of winners a bit difficult for panellists.

He, however, urged all the participants including the winners not to rest on their oars but to strive harder as they journey in their academic pursuits.

