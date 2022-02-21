Oyo State Youth Parliament commends Oyo State on YEAP

Latest News
By Paul Omorogbe
Dimeji Lawal as 3SC manager, governing boards for Oyo schools, Compensate family of 16-year-old

Members of the Oyo State Youth Parliament have commended the Oyo State Government over its Oyo Youth Entrepreneurship Agribusiness Programme (YEAP)

Recall that the Oyo State Government recently received about 3,300 participants of YEAP. 

The participants received on Sunday are the 11th batch of beneficiaries of the agribusiness initiative.

The training which started on August 8, 2021 is an initiative of the Oyo State Government organised as part of its commitment to train youths from all the 33 local governments of the state in modern farming techniques and to provide them with the basic skills needed for the agricultural revolution.

In view of this, the members of the Oyo State Youth Parliament through the office of the Speaker of the Oyo State Youth Parliament have lauded the efforts of the Oyo State Government led by his excellency, Seyi Makinde, as part of his agenda to ensure an all-inclusive government and to promote sustainable economic and social growth.

 

You might also like
Latest News

11 passengers burnt beyond recognition in Kaduna road accident

Latest News

There are 50 cases against Matawalle’s defection ― Attorney General

Latest News

Ogun govt to crown new Orimolusi of Ijebu-Igbo on Wednesday

Latest News

Osun APC faction rejects primary election result, heads for appeal

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More