Oyo State to host high-level International Tourism Summit in July

…strategic investment opportunities to take centre stage

The Oyo State Government has announced the second edition of the International Tourism Summit Oyo State (ITSOyoState2025), following the success of last year’s inaugural event.

According to a statement released on Sunday by Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Special Adviser on Media to Governor Seyi Makinde, the 2025 edition will hold in July at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, and is poised to be a game-changer for tourism investment in Nigeria.

“This year’s summit is not just a celebration of culture, it is a strategic investors’ gathering designed to present some high-impact tourism investment destinations to both local and international investors.

“The goal is to unlock public-private partnerships, secure long-term investments, and reposition Oyo State as Nigeria’s model for tourism-led economic transformation,” the statement reads.

The statement added that the ITSOyoState2025, which expects participation from foreign embassies, international and domestic tourism operators, financial institutions, development partners, and the private sector, will feature:

• An exclusive Investment Roundtable where viable, government-backed tourism projects will be pitched directly to investors.

• Site visits to three heritage-rich destinations, including royal palaces and ecotourism hubs, providing firsthand exposure to investment-ready opportunities.

• A showcase of Oyo State’s renewed infrastructure, safety record, and regulatory environment, which are already driving increased tourist traffic and investor interest.

• Cultural exhibitions and curated networking opportunities to foster meaningful collaborations across sectors.

Speaking on the significance of the summit, the organisers noted that Governor Makinde’s administration has deliberately positioned tourism as a pillar for diversifying the state’s economy. The state’s revamped road network, improved security architecture, streamlined policies, and digital investor support systems now make it one of the most attractive destinations for tourism investment in West Africa.

A seven-member planning committee has been inaugurated, chaired by Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, Honourable Commissioner for Culture and Tourism. Other members include Hon. Akinola Ojo, Commissioner for Finance; Dr Debo Akande, Executive Adviser (Agribusiness, International Cooperation and Development); Dr Morohunkola Thomas, Director General, Oyo State Mobilisation Agency for Socio-Economic Development (OYMASED); Mr Tilewa Folami, Director General, Oyo State Investment and Public-Private Partnership Agency (OYSIPA), Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Special Adviser (Media); Ms Lolade Ajibola, Senior Special Assistant (Special Duties); and Ms Abigail Anaba, Chief Experience Officer, Slvr Wlf Digitale Ltd.

