Oyo State gets first female commissioner of police, Onadeko
There has been a change of guard in the Oyo State police command with the deployment of Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, as the new commissioner of police.
Onadeko takes over from Mr Nwachuckwu Enwonwu.
Onadeko is the first female to occupy that position in the state
Her posting is at the instance of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.
More details later…
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Beware Of People’s Anger •Ayodele, Mbaka Warn Buhari In 2021 Predictions
Controversial Catholic priest and Founder of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari about likely uprising against his government, urging him to embark on…
Demolition: How I Lost One-Month Pregnancy, Owner Of Sex Party Building Narrates
The owner of the building billed to host the proposed Kaduna sex party, Aisha Mercy Yakubu, has said that as a result of the demolition of the building, she had lost a one-month pregnancy.
COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF
NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of…
After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo
Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!