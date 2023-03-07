By Nurudeen Alimi

IN a bid to make agricultural commidities available to agricultural stakeholders at farm gate price, a Agric Development Farmers Association has established a village market in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The market is established and run by Agric Development Farmers Association consist of who farmers and students of Oyo State Agric Development Programme’s Farmers Field School and led by Alhaji Salihu Imam,.

According to Imam while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune on the development on Monday:”In this market, you can sell or buy at arm gate price any type of agro commodity, fresh or processed, traditionally or organically produced, wholesale, large stock or retail, that is farm/market to table.

“You can also sell or buy farm inputs, implements, equipment and trade access information, education, technologies, especially on newly developed precision agriculture.

It is the first of its kind in the agric industry where producers, farmers, processors, off takers, marketers, vendors, consumers and intellectuals, experts converge regularly to trade with one another and everyone smiling home, fulfilled and contented.”

Imam, concluded that the establishment of the market will surely boost the Oyo State economy and the Country at large.

