Oyo State and its beacon-of-hope status

Why is Oyo State referred to as a beacon of hope? It is because it produces beacons and offers platforms for them to shine in their brightest capacities. A beacon is a light or other visible object serving as a signal, warning, or guide at sea, on an airfield, etc. And to represent a human, the definition of a beacon is a person or a group of people who warn, guide or offer support. A lighthouse is an example of a beacon.

I will never forget many critical events that took place within Oyo State in the history of Nigeria. Remember the late Col. Adekunle Fajuyi. I also remember the late Gen. Sani Abacha made a broadcast during the coup of 1992 that reversed the situation in Oyo State.

Also in this great state, Chief Bola Ige and Alhaji Lam Adesina (educator, disciplinarian, writer, Omooloore founder , and former governor Oyo State 1999-2003) were two staunch Awoists and leaders of the masses who were imprisoned by the military in 1997 for defending a historic credible presidential election of 1993. This duo was from Oyo State; they implemented politics of collective convenience and for their cause we enjoy democracy till date.

It is a known fact that the beacon has become dim. The candle light has now been put under the bushel, who will alert the guards? The current situation of the labour of our heroes past, the Oyo State APC, which is the space of the progressives, is moribund. Who will resuscitate it?

Well, the situation is recoverable and salvageable if only the South-West progressive leaders can step immediately into and stem the mirage of hope that some of the current candidates of Oyo State APC erroneously flaunt about. The equation is simple; there are factions in Oyo State APC. Some factions have defected to other parties (openly and secretly) while the factions that refused to defect have promised to work against the party in the 2023 general election as we saw it play out in Osun State.

There is no better time for APC to reclaim Oyo State than now. We have witnessed three years of misrule and inexperience. APC Oyo State must not be allowed to explode from within. Many will remember seeing the former senate president’s face with the Osun PDP gubernatorial candidate till the election results were announced on Sunday July 17th; he once decamped to APC but was a mole and later caused internal explosion within the APC before the right actions were taken.

I appeal to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the APC South-West and national leaders, to rise up to the situation in Oyo State APC. The requests are crystal clear: no primaries were held and so must be cancelled; a neutral candidate who will be the unifier should be fielded as gubernatorial candidate; settlement and pacification of Senator Teslim Folarin and Chief Adelabu and their supporters; and reorganisation of tickets to the Senate, House of Representatives and state Houses of Assembly.

Adewale Olusegun, Eruwa.