Oyo SPSP and International Day of Peace celebration

Annually, September 21 is used to commemorate the International day for peace worldwide and this year, the Oyo State Chapter of the Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP) joined the rest of the world to celebrate 2020 International Day of Peace with the theme: ‘Shaping Peace Together.’ This speaks volume to the core mandate of our noble society.

The antecedents of the theme is said to be premised on various odd development and health crisis the world has witnessed since late 2019 and 2020. This is also complemented by the realisation of the need for the actual reality of “not leaving anyone behind,” a driving philosophy behind the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) which is evident in the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2250, for the recognition of youths participation in peace building; UNSCR 1325 policy framework for the recognition of women in peace building, among other policies.

Just as Secretary-General Anthony Guterres urged that “all warring parties should lay down their arms and face the global pandemic, our common enemy”, the Oyo State chapter of Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP) also maintainsthat the responsibility of bringing peace to our world is a necessary collaborative effort.

It is our firm belief and commitment in Oyo State SPSP that to achieve the theme of the United Nations to the letter, peace building organisations must give more attention to strong collaborations in order to reduce the increasing inequalities caused by the pandemic. In essence, this is the moment to acknowledge the fact that we can only grow faster and better when we move together.

To achieve and sustain peace together, stakeholders in peace and nation building across the globe must be very interested in knowledge exchange, multidisciplinary approaches, effective collaborations and efficient partnership to enable prospective beneficiaries attain expected goals.

Since 1981, when the International Day of Peace was established till date, we have been able to move ahead. However, we must all continue to strive to ensure we don’t leave anyone behind. Our strength is in our coming together to shape our reality for better.

As part of efforts to celebrate the event this year, SPSP hosted peace builders across the globe in an International Peace Day Online Lecture themed: ‘Shaping Peace Together: The Police-Civil Relationship’.

The event was specially designed to commemorate this important day in order to build important synergy between citizens and law enforcement agencies, in our quest to shape peace together for the benefit of our society.

The Oyo State chapter of SPSP enjoins everyone, especially peace buiders across the globe, to make good use of knowledge and useful information gathered.

Yusuf Olanrewaju,

Oyo State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EDITORIAL: FG’s Gaffe On Amotekun

FOR the umpteenth time, the presidency stirred the hornet’s nest recently. Against the run of logic and the law, it declared that regional security outfits such as Amotekun would be subsumed under the existing policy architecture. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, featuring…

E Ink Tablets Are Fast Replacing Pen And Paper.

E Ink tablets are devices that allow you to do the things you can do with a pen and notepad, which is to take notes for keeps with the possibility of reviewing later. The simplicity of these devices is so amazing that using them is just like using pen and paper. Technological advancements have made lots of people turn to…

22 Christians And Muslims Leaders Unite For Peace In Kaduna

Muslim and Christian leaders in Kaduna State have called on adherents of both religions to stop conducts that are unbecoming of their faith but to embrace peace instead. The leaders of faith spoke at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna when Governor Nasir El-Rufai inaugurated the House of Kaduna Family, a platform…

Over 9,246 Teachers Failed Professional Qualifying Exams ― TRCN

Not less than 9246 teachers failed the Batch A professional qualifying examination conducted in July 2020, by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN). Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Professor Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye, who release the results the examination on Thursday in Abuja, however, said a…

NBA Team Denied Access To Kano Singer Accused Of Blasphemy

A two-man fact-finding committee set up by the National President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Olumide Akpata to visit Yahaya Sharif Aminu in Kano Correctional Centre was denied access to the convicted singer. The committee made up of the NBA 1st Vice President– Mr John Aikpokpo-Martins and the…