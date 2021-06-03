Oyo sponsors 270 for community nursing, midwifery training to boost healthcare delivery

OYO state government is training 270 individuals in community nursing and community midwifery with the intent to employ them afterwards to beef up health service provision in the community.

Provost, Oyo State College of Nursing and Midwifery, Mrs Gbonjubola Owolabi, made the disclosure at the flag-off of the community nursing and community midwifery programmes and commissioning of a block of three classrooms in Ibadan.

She stated that each local government and local council development area had sponsored four candidates each, including 50 that were children of community birth attendants.

The training, she declared, is a step towards a drastic reduction in morbidity and mortality, particularly at the grassroots, will afford the students’ practical community midwifery skills and license them as community midwives to provide support, care and health advice before, during and after pregnancy, labour and delivery period at the community level.

She said that the students at graduation as licensed community midwives will be working under the supervision of a registered midwife or registered nurse in providing health services, including the provision of family planning.

Mrs Owolabi said the college’s full accreditation status which culminated in the college admission’s quota increasing from 80 to 320 students per year, making the take-off of the community nursing and community midwifery programmes possible.

Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, speaking through Dr Bashir Bello, the state’s Commissioner for Health at the occasion, said the state government’s resolve is qualitative healthcare delivery through production of adequate manpower from the state’s health institutions.

Governor Makinde underscored the priority attached to health in the agenda of his administration and the institution of policies and initiatives to reform and reinvigorate health institutions within the state in the last two years.

