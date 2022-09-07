Oyo Speaker warns civil, public servants against leaking govt memo, classified information

Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin has cautioned some civil and public servants against the penchant to leak government memos, and classified information on social media.

Speaking at a training organised by the Oyo State House of Assembly Service Commission, on Wednesday, Ogundoyin tasked the civil and public servants with upholding moral values, work ethics and keeping government secrets.

Represented by the deputy speaker, Honourable Abiodun Fadeyi, the Speaker particularly tasked parliamentary staff to improve upon their communication skills, work ethics and human resources management.

The training which was held at the Ibadan Business School, Ibadan was for officers in Grade Level 08 – Grade Level 12 in the legislative service.

In her remarks at the event, the secretary to the state government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, stressed the need for civil and public servants to uphold ethical standards, and professionalism and be disciplined in their duties.

Adeosun, who was represented by Permanent Secretary, General Admin, Mr Adedayo Ayorinde said it was imperative for civil and public servants to reciprocate Governor Seyi Makinde’s commitment to their welfare with effective service delivery and higher productivity.

Similarly, the State Head of Service, Alhaja Hamidat Agboola said training and retraining are to increase their work value, adding that the Makinde-led administration has implemented policies which have been helpful to the workforce in the state.

Agboola, who was represented by Permanent Secretary, Service Matters, Mr Babatunde Adeyanju urged the participants and the entire government workforce to do away with bad habits.

Speaking on the essence of the training, Chairman of the Assembly Commission, Dr Musah Abdulwasi, said the training is to better the job performance of the officers.

Abdulwasi assured that more programmes had been packaged to take care of the needs of both staffs of the House of Assembly and the Commission.

He allayed the fear that the training programme was meant for certain officers in the legislature saying all the members of staff will adequately take part in different programmes as relevant to their duties.

He pledged that the commission is fully prepared to turn around the staff in the legislature for them to put in their best and play their roles for effective service delivery.

Musah commended Governor Seyi Makinde for signing the Financial Management Law and for taking the training and retraining of both civil and public officers a priority.

He also appreciated the speaker of the Oyo state House of Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, and members of the Assembly for their support for the commission.





Other personalities at the event included commissioners at the Oyo Assembly Service Commission Mr Moses Ojoawa; Mrs Yinyiade Ladoye; Honourable Ogundoke Hassan; Honourable Adekunle Alabanla; the clerk of the Assembly, Mrs Oludara Awe.

