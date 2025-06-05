Oyo Speaker prays for peaceful co-existence as Muslims mark Eid-el-Kabir

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly and Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, has prayed for peaceful co-existence among various ethnic groups as Muslim faithful celebrate Eid-el-Kabir nationwide.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Alhaji Oyetunji Oyekunle, Ogundoyin expressed hope that the celebration would bring renewed joy and optimism to all Nigerians.

The Speaker also extended his best wishes to members and staff of the Oyo State House of Assembly, praying that the occasion would usher in a new era of peace, prosperity, and progress for all.

He urged Nigerians to emulate the virtues of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and his son, Prophet Ismail (AS), who demonstrated absolute submission to the will of Allah, and to strive for peace, unity, and development in their communities.

Ogundoyin prayed for the Almighty to accept the sacrifices and prayers of Muslims worldwide and to grant them greater blessings in return.

In a special message to the people of Oyo State, the Speaker wished them a joyous Eid-el-Kabir celebration and prayed for enduring peace, prosperity, and progress in the state.

