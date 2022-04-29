Oyo South 2023: Adegoke obtains nomination forms, says he’s the best option

A leading aspirant for Oyo South Senatorial District under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olooye Adegboyega Adegoke has obtained his nomination form ahead of the primary, saying he is the best option to give the district the best representation it deserves.

Speaking with journalists immediately after he picked the forms at the party headquarters in Abuja, Adegoke, who is the Aare-Onibon Balogun of Ibadanland said his aspiration is borne out of service to the people of the senatorial district and the state as a whole.

Adegoke, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), business turnaround expert, and alumni member of both Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ife and University of Cambridge Judge Business School Advance Leadership Program and a philanthropist per excellence while expressing optimism that he will emerge victorious both at primary and general elections, stated that the district as a soul of the state deserves the best representation than what is presently getting.

According to him, “this is the first step any serious aspirant must take, this is where we would separate men from the boys. It is a gradual process and movement is an improvement.

“I am quite sure that success is our by the Grace of Almighty God. I am committed to the cause and with support and commitment from my people, and our loyalty to the party, I know we are going to succeed and be victorious for the benefit of mankind, the development of Oyo south, Oyo state, and Nigeria in general.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“As an experienced, passionate, and patriotic son of the soil from Ibadan South West, I will deliver the dividend of democracy to the doorsteps of every individual of the senatorial district, Oyo state, and the country as I am well equipped with all it takes to turn things around in the right direction. Oyo South deserves better than what we are getting presently.

“Oyo south is the nucleus of Oyo state, it is germane to the state, and I am confident that with my competency, antecedents, and experience, I will give Oyo South the best representation at the red chamber to improve the fortune of the district and the state as a whole.

“Before now and during the heat of the Coronavirus endemic, through my foundation, Adegboyega Adegoke Resource Centre, I gave cash donations to widows across the nine local governments that make up the senatorial district, six from Ibadan and three from Ibarapa.

“We have also trained young people both male and female in various vocational training ranging from chalk making, cake making, hairdressing, sewing, POP, and others. And we provided them with working implements and tools after the training.

“Years ago, we helped victims of the inferno at Ogunpa market and Omitowoju to come back to their feet. These and many more we are going to continue when we emerge victorious both in primary and the general elections.

“I want to use this opportunity to implore all the leaders, stakeholders, and members of APC to come together for the benefit of the party so that we can win the state in a landmark victory,” he said.