Oyo South 2023: Adegoke meets nine LG party secretaries, youth leaders

In furtherance to make his ambition a reality, a leading Oyo South Senatorial hopeful under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke has met with the secretaries, women leaders, and youth leaders of the nine local governments that make up the senatorial district.

Speaking with them on Wednesday at the meeting held at NIHORT area, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, Adegoke, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), and business turnaround expert promised to make Oyo south the best district in Nigeria in terms of infrastructural development.

The local governments are Ibadan North, Ibadan North East, Ibadan North West, Ibadan South East, Ibadan South West, Ibarapa Central, Ibarapa East, Ibarapa North, and Ido Local Government Areas.

Adegoke, who is also the Aare-Onibon Balogun of Ibadan land while soliciting the support of the party secretaries, women leaders, and youth leaders in the nine local governments, appealed to them that the unity among every party member, leaders, stakeholders is key in achieving the victory in 2023 elections.

He maintained that his aspiration is borne out of service to the people of the senatorial district and the state as a whole, noting that with their support, if giving the ticket and eventually emerge victorious to represent Oyo South at the red chamber, he will attract several infrastructural developments into the district that will make it the best in Nigeria.

Adegoke, an alumni member of both OAU Ife and the University of Cambridge Judge Business School Advance Leadership Program and a philanthropist per excellence, admonished party members to be more committed and loyal to the party to achieve victory in the 2023 general elections.





According to him, “As part of continuation to interact with the people of my senatorial district, that is, Oyo South, to solicit for their support, we are here to meet with secretaries, women leaders, and youth leaders. We are trying to bring everybody together for the benefit of the party. I have met with the representatives of the nine local governments, and also with the party chairmen in the local governments.

“As I always said, it is a gradual process and movement is a success. And I am quite sure that with their support, commitment, and loyalty to the party, I know we are going to succeed and be victorious for the benefit of mankind, the development of Oyo south, Oyo state, and Nigeria in general.

“As an experienced, passionate and patriotic son of the soil from Ibadan South West, I will deliver the dividend of democracy to the doorsteps of every individual of the senatorial district, the state, and country as a whole as I am well equipped with all it takes to turn things around as desired. Oyo south deserves better representation than what we are getting presently, I will make Oyo south the best senatorial district in terms of infrastructural development.

“Oyo south is the nucleus of Oyo state and it is germane to the emergence of state governance, I am competent enough to represent the district at the red chamber and offer to improve the fortune of the district and the state as a whole.

“I want to implore all of us to come together for the benefit of the party so that we can win the state in a landmark victory. I want to appeal as well that we should always abide by the principle of all-inclusiveness and politics without violence or bitterness but politics of objectivity and constructive in all steps taken to reach the promised land.

“I want to enjoin you all to remain steadfast, remain committed to this course and party so that at the end of the day, victory shall be ours.”

Also speaking on behalf of other Secretaries, Ojo Titilope of Ibadan South East, said Adegoke is a man of integrity, with experience and exposure that can be put forward as a representative at the Senate.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE