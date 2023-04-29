Oyo South Senator-elect, Oloye Sharafadeen Alli has mitigated the effects of the Bodija fire incident on the victims with the presentation of relief materials worth millions of naira.

Recalled fire gutted, plank section of Bodija market on where over 120 shops were razed.

However, the Senator-elect on Thursday visited the market to commiserate with the victim where he promised to support them.

Meanwhile, the Senator-elect today delivered 50 bundles of roofing sheets as part of a commitment to his pledge.

Speaking through his media aide, Ayodele Adedokun, Oloye Sharafadeen Alli said: “Oloye was here yesterday to commiserate with victims of the fire incident at Bodija plank market and to look at the level of damage caused by the inferno.

“He promised palliatives during his visit and today, he sent us to deliver 50 bundles of roofing sheets. We had handed over it to the market association as palliative for those who suffered losses from the fire incident.

Related News No Content Available

“He has also promised to do more. This is a first step to show his commitment towards the pledge.

Also speaking, the chairman of the Oyo State Plank Seller Association in the market, Waliyu Aderoju thanked the Senator-elect saying they appreciated his kind gesture.

He said: “We received this palliative over an unfortunate fire incident that befell us. We pray we will not pay you back over an unfortunate incident like this.

“By the time we receive another gift from you, it would be for a joyous reason and not for a bad reason like this.

“God will give you peace of mind to succeed in your political sojourn and God will grant you all your heart desires including an ambition to become governor of Oyo State”, Aderoju prayed.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EXPLAINER: What happens if an elected lawmaker dies after election?

There have been heated arguments on what happens if an elected federal lawmaker dies before taking…

I’m single, bride waiting to be dressed — Olori Naomi

Prophetess Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, has claimed to be single and…

Alaafin: My father never lost any bout during his lifetime — First son, Prince Israel

The first son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Prince Israel Adeyemi, has recounted how the former was…

OFFCUT: How to advice someone with bad breath without being rude

Advising someone with bad breath can be awkward, especially when you want to refrain from using…

Xavi reveals why he called up 15-year-old Lamine Yamal to Barcelona squad

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has opened up on his historic decision to call up 15-year-old La Masia winger Lamine Yamal to…

The Banana Island building collapse

ON one level, the real tragedy about the collapse of a seven-storey apartment building under construction on First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, is…