Oritamefa Baptist Model School, Oyo State came first in the 6th annual raw materials quiz competition for secondary schools in the country that took place in Abuja.

The competition organised by the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) as part of its “Catch-Them-Young” program, organises an Annual Raw Materials Quiz Competition for Secondary Schools in Nigeria, under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation is aimed at creating awareness and engender innovation among the country’s teeming youths.

The grand finale took place at the auditorium of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council on Friday, December 15th, 2023.

The grand finale began with the Zonal competitions for the six (6) geo-political zones, from which the zonal champions qualified for the final competition. States that qualified for the finals include Oyo state for the South-West represented by Oritamefa Baptist Model School; Ebonyi state for the South-East (Federal Government College, Okposi); Akwa-Ibom state (Federal Science and Technical College, Ukana) South-South. For the North-East, Borno State ( Federal Government College, Maiduguri), for North-West Al-Uthaimin Secondary School, Gusau from Zamfara State and for North-Central Kwara state (Hill City College, Ilorin).

At the end of the final quiz competition, Oritamefa Baptist Model School, (OBMS) Ibadan representing Oyo state came first. For first position, they were awarded a plaque; 3 medals and a cash prize of 1 million naira together with certificates.

Federal Government College, Okposi from Ebonyi state was the first runners-up and Federal Science and Technical College Ukana Akwa-Ibom state was the second runners-up. First runners-up and Second runners-up were given N500,000 and N300,000 respectively with plaques and medals. All zonal champions and state champions were also awarded.

At the competition, the Chairman of the RMRDC quiz competition Mrs. Asabe Mustapha stated “that the quiz competition is to catch them young and let them know what raw materials are all about and know where all the natural resources in Nigeria are found, so if they are interested in being entrepreneurs, they will know the best state to invest in”.

She also said the agency will be partnering with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to create clubs and also as their Community Development Services of teaching students in schools.

The Annual Quiz Competition is aimed at building a formidable foundation for the emergence of knowledgeable, highly skilled and competent actors in the raw materials processing and manufacturing sector.

The competition is also essentially part of the RMRDC advocacy programme to create awareness and engender innovation among the teeming youths across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

The Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) is an agency of the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. Under one of its ‘Catch Them Young’ programmes.

It organises annually the Raw Materials quiz competition for secondary schools across all the states and the Federal capital in Nigeria.

This year 2023, the agency organised the 6th Edition of the Raw Materials Quiz Competition. The aim of the competition is to create awareness and engender innovation among the youth across the length and breadth of the country.

