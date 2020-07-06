Oyo School resumption: Large turnout of students, as private schools maintain COVID-19 guidelines

There was an impressive turnout of students in terminal classes in public and private schools in Oyo State on Monday as schools resumed almost after four months of compulsory break ordered by the government as it fought the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

TribuneOnline’s tour of some private schools in New Bodija, Akobo and Basorun area of Ibadan, revealed that all private schools within the area were set and had prepared for resumption with due diligence to the laid down guidelines in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The schools had already established social distancing in seating arrangements with sanitising units and washstands at strategic points within their compounds and many also took body temperature of students before they entered the school premises.

At Rosebud Schools at Alao Akala Expressway, Wofun Link road, 95 per cent of terminal students turned up in both the primary and secondary section of the school. Parents are not allowed to go beyond the car park while students were dropped at the gate to wash their hands and sanitise. Also, no student was allowed to enter without face shields and nose masks while body temperature was also taken.

Students were not allowed to go out of their classrooms as they observed break time in individual classes and no student was allowed to leave the classroom after school until parents or guardians call the teacher that they are already in the car park.

This was the same scenario at Goodness and Mercy School and Goodness and Mercy College at Alegongo Area of Akobo. Only students were allowed to enter the school after washing their hands and sanitizing as parents were turned back at the gate and more classes were used to ensure social distancing.

This was the same situation at Livingstone College and Top Rank Schools at Akobo; also at Great Minds in Basorun and Mary Hill Convent School at Idi-Ape. All the schools maintained strict measures in ensuring social distancing and ensured parents were given little access to the school premises. Also, all students were in nose masks throughout the time they spent in school.

In all schools, students were directed straight to the classroom immediately they washed their hands and were not allowed to walk together while teachers also stood at distances to direct the students. All teachers and school staff including security officers also used face masks.

Across all schools visited, the aura was one of joy as students joyfully followed instructions so that they can be allowed to go into their classes. There were an enthusiasm and obvious joy among students.

Also, students of public schools seen on their way to and from school all used face masks in compliance with regulations.

