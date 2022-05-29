Oyo School of Science wins Roseline Etuokwu School competition

Students of the School of Science, Oyo, walked home with a cash prize of N250,000 after emerging winners of the 2nd edition of Roseline Etuokwu Sigma Secondary School Quiz Competition held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, on Friday.

The competition, which featured over 200 secondary schools across the state, was organised by the Sigma club, a student association at the University of Ibadan (UI).

Students of the School of Science scored a total of 71 points to defeat their closest opponents from Bishop Phillips Academy, Ibadan, who scored 67 points.

Government College Ibadan and School of science, Pade, finished 3rd and 4th with 62 and 57 points respectively.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology in Oyo State, Rahman Abiodun, described the competition as impactful, adding that it will contribute to the personal development of students.

“I will use this opportunity to say kudos to the organizers of this tournament for the lofty ideas put together to help Nigerian students become better thinkers, intelligent innovators and great leaders,” he said.





The Commissioner, who was represented by Adeyemo Olusegun, also urged students in attendance to learn new things that will help improve their potential.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, commended the organizers for ensuring schools in rural and remote areas in the state participated.

The VC, who was represented by the Dean of the Faculty of Education, Prof. Fakolade Aremu, added that the performance of students during the grand finale of the competition is inspiring.

“The university supports anything good and what I have observed is that this club is doing well regarding education,” he added.

Aside from the grand prize, schools that finished in the 2nd and 3rd positions respectively won a cash prize of N200,000 and N150,000

