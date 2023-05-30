The embattled erstwhile chairman of the Park Management System Disciplinary Committee, Mukaila Lamidi a.k.a Auxicillary and his thugs led an attack on the residents of Alakia-Isebo and its environs in Egbeda local government area in protest against his unceremonious removal from office at the early hours of Tuesday.

Lamidi who has escaped police arrest threw the entire area into a panic mood with sporadic gunshots and free usage of dangerous weapons including cudgels

Several people were severely injured while two persons reportedly lost their lives during the shooting that lasted for several hours.

Lamidi was relieved of his position as chairman of PMS shortly after the inauguration ceremony of Governor Seyi Makinde.

His removal from office, as reliably informed might not be unconnected with the fracas between his members and a faction of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW).

However, this development did not go down with his supporters who in turn vented their anger on the residents and passersby at Alakia-Isebo in Egbeda local government area where his office and hotel are located.

Sporadic gunshots and free usage of dangerous weapons as reliably informed started around 12 midnight and lasted till 5 am.

Residents were glued to their beds as thugs threatened to shoot and maim anybody that put up resistance.

The thugs who were brandishing dangerous weapons threatened to make the state ungovernable, if their boss is not reinstated.

It was gathered that two people were killed while several others were injured during the operations

One of the residents of the area who preferred anonymity said they were forced awake by sporadic gunshots.

He stated that even though this was not the first time they will experience such, that yesterday night was different.

According to him, “Auxillary and his boys have been terrorizing the area. They always claim to have the support of the government. We are helpless.

Confirming the attack, the Commissioner of Police Adebowale Williams at a media briefing disclosed that a raid was carried out at his Diamond Hotel, Alakía Isebo during which 78 suspects were arrested

The Commissioner of Police said the Command got a hint about a plan by the loyalists of the embattled former PMS chairman to disrupt the existing peace in the state.

The Police, according to him, acted on the information which led to the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of arms and ammunition.

He said, ”The Oyo State Police Command in its proactive nature while acting on intelligence-driven surveillance was able to foil an attempt at creating widespread carnage and civil disturbance in the State by some members of the Park Management System (PMS) led by one Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi AKA Auxillary sequel to the immediate dissolution of the Disciplinary Committee of the Park Management System of the State.

“Sequel to the above, on Tuesday 30/05/2023 in a strategic intelligence coordinated raid around his location at Diamond Hotel, Alakia-Isebo, under Egbeda LGA, (78) Seventy-Eight suspected hoodlums who had perfected plans to unleash mayhem at the early hours of today at Major parts of the Metropolis were arrested in possession of sophisticated firearms, (724) Seven Hundred and Twenty-four Cartridges assorted charms, (33) Thirty-three Mobile Phones, and a cash sum of about (#3,450,000) Three Million Four Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira Only.

“In addition, during the raid sophisticated firearms were recovered inside the hotel rooms and in the trunk compartment of parked vehicles within the hotel.

“Worthy of note is that, though the PMS Chieftain was able to escape with some of his boys during the gun duel with the Police, However, a member of the group was neutralized in a gun duel with the Police.

“Recall that the same group was alleged to be responsible for the attack on (14) Fourteen members of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) along the Agodi axis under the Ibadan North-East LGA en route to the venue of yesterday’s Inaugural celebrations.

“Furthermore, in line with Standard Operational Procedure, all recovered items were properly Documented, packaged and recorded for onward forensics analysis and for evidence purposes in accordance with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and all other relevant laws’

ITEMS RECOVERED

1. ONE AK-47 RIFFLE

2. FOUR AK-47 MAGAZINES

3. EIGHTY-FOUR (84) LIVE AK-47 AMMUNITIONS

4. NINETEEN (19) PUMP ACTION RIFFLES

5. ONE BARRETA PISTOL

6. SEVEN CUT-TO-SIZE GUNS

7. ONE ENGLISH MADE SINGLE BARREL GUN

8. SEVEN HUNDRED AND TWENTY-FOUR (724) LIVE CARTRIDGES

9. TWENTY-FIVE (25) CUTLASSES

10. SEVEN JACK KNIVES

11. THIRTY-THREE MOBILE PHONES

12. ONE SAMSUNG LAPTOP

13. CRIMINAL CHARMS

14. ONE MAZDA BUS

15. ONE TOYOTA SIENNA

16. CASH SUM OF THREE MILLION, FOUR HUNDRED AND FIFTY

THOUSAND NAIRA (#3, 450, 000. 00) ONLY