The House of Representatives member representing Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West, a federal constituency of Oyo state, Hon. Adedeji Dhikrullahi Olajide, has called for an urgent, upward review of the minimum wage in Nigeria, stating that the monthly minimum wage is grossly inadequate for the average Nigerian worker.

Speaking on the floor of the House during Plenary in Abuja on Wednesday, Hon. Olajide, lamented that an average Nigerian worker cannot afford to buy a bag of rice, let alone meet their basic needs, with their current take home.

“The National Assembly and indeed the House of Representatives must come to the aid of Nigerian workers by enacting a better wage bill and improved salary structure to better the lot of the Nigerian masses and workforce,” Hon. Olajide said.

He noted that the current economic realities in the country have made it imperative for government to review the minimum wage to reflect the current economic situation.

“The cost of living in Nigeria has skyrocketed, and the minimum wage of 60,000 naira being offered by the federal government is no longer realistic.”

“We need to review the minimum wage to reflect the current economic realities in the country,” Hon. Olajide said.

The lawmaker also called on the government to prioritise the welfare of Nigerian workers, stating that the country’s workforce is the backbone of the economy.

“Nigerian workers are the backbone of our economy, and their welfare should be a priority for the government.”

“We need to ensure that our workers are well-paid and motivated to contribute to the growth and development of our country,” Hon. Olajide reiterated.

