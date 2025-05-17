Oyo Rep, Olajide, facilitates laptops, cash support for 80 artisans

In a strategic move to align Nigeria’s informal sector with the demands of a fast-evolving digital economy, the federal government, in partnership with the National Assembly, has commenced targeted grassroots interventions aimed at equipping artisans with essential digital skills.

This national thrust was exemplified on Friday in Ibadan, where 80 artisans from across Oyo state received brand-new laptops and financial support at the close of a five-day capacity building programme facilitated by Hon. Adedeji Dhikrullahi Stanley Olajide, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Digital, Information Communication Technology and Cybersecurity.

The initiative, organised in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), was held at the Dapo Aderogba Hall, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

The gathering brought together artisans drawn from all 33 local government areas of the state for an intensive training designed to enhance their digital competencies and economic competitiveness.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Hon. Olajide, who represents Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West federal constituency of Oyo state at the lower chamber of the national assembly, said the programme was conceived as a deliberate effort to bridge the digital divide within the informal economy. He described the initiative as both “timely and transformational,” noting that access to digital skills is no longer a luxury but a necessity in today’s interconnected global market.

“This programme is more than just a training; it is a bold statement about the kind of future we are determined to build. Our artisans, tailors, bakers, barbers, mechanics, vulcanisers are the silent architects of our communities. Empowering them digitally ensures that no Nigerian is left behind in the new economy,” Olajide said.

Participants were trained on foundational digital literacy, including the use of smartphones and computers to market their services online, communicate effectively with clients, track digital payments, and use mobile applications to create business flyers. Other aspects of the training included business registration processes, social media engagement strategies, and how to list businesses on platforms like Google Maps to enhance visibility.

As part of their empowerment, each of the 80 participants received a brand new laptop and financial support to assist them in integrating digital tools into their trade practices. The gesture, Olajide said, was meant to serve as both a springboard for practical implementation and a symbol of the government’s commitment to inclusive economic development.

The five-day training is part of a broader national strategy aimed at positioning Nigeria as a regional leader in the knowledge-based economy, with particular focus on ensuring that no demographic, sector or community is excluded from the gains of digital advancement.

Some beneficiaries who spoke with journalists expressed appreciation for the opportunity, describing the training as eye-opening.

