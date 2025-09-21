Oyo Rep hails Remi Tinubu’s track record in public service

House of Representatives member Tolulope Akande-Sadipe has congratulated the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 65th birthday, commending her record of public service and advocacy for women and children.

The Oluyole Federal Constituency representative, Hon. Akande-Sadipe’s congratulatory note was shared by her Media team on Sunday.

Akande-Sadipe, in her message, highlighted the First Lady’s advocacy for women’s empowerment, education, and humanitarian causes, saying it reflects her commitment and genuine love for Nigeria and her people.

Akande-Sadipe, who Chairs the House Committee on Humanitarian Services also paid tribute to her leadership, adding that she embodies the very essence of motherhood in leadership, nurturing, guiding, and lifting others while remaining a pillar of dignity and humility.

Her message read: “Your life has been a shining testament to grace, resilience, and unwavering service to humanity. As a trailblazing legislator and now as our First Lady, you have shown remarkable compassion, strength, and faith qualities that continue to inspire women, youths, and leaders across our nation.”

“Your advocacy for women’s empowerment, education, and humanitarian causes reflects not just commitment but genuine love for Nigeria and her people. You embody the very essence of motherhood in leadership, nurturing, guiding, and lifting others while remaining a pillar of dignity and humility.”

“On this special day, I pray that God Almighty continues to strengthen you, grant you abundant health, favour, peace, and fulfilment in the years ahead.”