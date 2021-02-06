Oyo Rep, Akinremi, wants united front against insecurity in Oyo

The member representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Olaide Akinremi (Jagaban), has decried insecurity in Oyo State and called for all hands to be on deck to successfully checkmate the security challenges.

In a statement entitled: “On the rising insecurity incidents in Oyo State”, Akinremi Jagaban said it was lamentable “the spate of terrible, sad and heinous incidents being witnessed in Oyo State these last few months,” saying it was “one which breaks the heart of our people.”

Akinremi said: “Frequent and somehow coordinated activities of recalcitrant herdsmen, thugs, bandits and street urchins among others have suddenly turned our peaceful pacesetter state into a dreadful habitat.

“Lives are being lost, farms are being destroyed, public infrastructures are getting vandalized, people are getting robbed and shops are being looted. From one zone to another, cases of unrest continue to threaten the peace of our people.”

He noted that “quite a number of these incidents has occurred in my constituency, with some coming to my personal attention, and within the confines of my capacity, I have financially supported a few who were the victim of these rogues.

“In addition, I have through my office reached out to relevant stakeholders in a call for support for our dear state, and this I have done from the lowest cadre of law enforcement to the Inspector General of Police, IG Mohammed Adamu.”

The lawmaker said he had followed up his initial engagement with the IGP, “bringing to his attention updates which I am certain has also reached him from the Oyo State Commissioner of Police. I also have made it a point of duty to reach out to the Ọ̀yọ́ State Commissioner of Police personally, as well as to some DPO’s in my Constituency too.

“This move of mine is imperative for anyone who wants the progress of Oyo State, as we only stand to lose if these series of occurrences continue unabated. We all are affected by these torrid events irrespective of political, social, and religious delineation among others.”

According to him, it was important that we sustain “the legacy of peace left by the late Sen. Abiola Ajimobi’s administration,” contending that “the last administration laid a solid security foundation, one which is worthy of being consolidated upon in the best interest of our people.”

He, therefore, charged that “all hands need to be on deck to successfully checkmate our security challenges”, saying “the Oyo State government needs to wake up, and with immediacy implement strategies that will bring a lasting solution to all our insecurity issues.

“We can’t afford to allow a total breakdown of law and order as the current state of things isn’t encouraging, and I want to charge the ruling party of our dear state not to view this as being opposed, but as a clarion call for expedite action to protect the people of Oyo state.

“Our farmers in Ibarapa and Oke-Ogun, business owners in Ìbàdàn, Ogbomoso, Oyo and indeed the entire people of Oyo State, in general, need a safe environment to live, as well as to carry out their daily activities.”

