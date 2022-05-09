Oyo reintroduces History in public schools, distributes over 4,950 History textbooks to schools

The Oyo State Government has directed all public primary schools in the state to immediately implement the teaching of History as an independent subject starting from this term.

The Executive Chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, made this known on Monday while monitoring schools’ resumption in Ibadan.

Dr Adeniran who applauded the massive turnout of pupils in public primary schools said the reintroduction of History is in line with the new education policy of the state government.

He lauded the leadership of the Universal Basic Education Commission, for the technical support received, as well as the supply of textbooks, adding that over four thousand, nine hundred and fifty (4,950) History textbooks are being distributed to public primary schools statewide.

He explained that this will give pupils a proper understanding of the nation’s history, reiterating that the curriculum would enable pupils to appreciate History as an instrument of national integration, adding that it would allow students to know the history of the country.

Adeniran, an education expert, who dazzled OYO SUBEB staff members and teachers by teaching pupils, said he was optimistic that the curriculum would equip the younger generations with the knowledge of the past.





The OYO SUBEB boss said that the importance of history to nation-building, patriotism and human development could not be overemphasised.

He equally applauded the Heads of Public schools across the State who have commenced academic activities immediately, saying idleness of teachers or pupils would not be tolerated henceforth.

Adeniran, who continued the monitoring exercise alongside other members of the board expressed satisfaction with the situation they met at some schools visited, compared to the turnout of pupils last week.

He, however, called on other parents, whose children are yet to return to schools to kindly ensure that their children do so, without hesitation, as academic activities have commenced. He and his team monitored schools across local governments in Ibadan and Ibadan less city.

