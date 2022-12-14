Oyo records reduction in cases of women, girl-child abuse, other related offences

Oyo state has recorded a drastic reduction in cases of violence against women, girl-child abuse and other related offences in 2022.

The feat, as disclosed by the president of Zontal clubs International, Ibadan, Dr Olufunmi Adegbile and the chairperson of the United Nations Committee, District 18, Dr Olabisi Awosanya at a media chat in Ibadan on Wednesday was made possible by the advocacy campaigns embarked upon by the various interests groups and relevant agencies of government.

Dr Awosanya stated that Zontal International is working in collaboration with the Oyo state government at ensuring its zero-tolerance stance on girl-child and other forms of abuse.

She stated that, unlike the previous records, the cases of various cases of abuse against women in Oyo state have reduced drastically, adding that women have begun to know their rights and where to report the matter in case of any abuse.

Dr Awosanya who stated the mission of Zontal clubs international to include no to all forms of discrimination against women described the just concluded globally marked 16 days of activism as a huge success.

She stated that during the advocacy campaign members of the group visited important places in the Ibadan metropolis including the popular Alesinloye market and some motor parks.

Dr Awosanya added that Zontal International has taken up the responsibility of a 13-year-old girl who was impregnated and abandoned at the New garage motor park, Ibadan.

She said the organization has voted N10m for the wellbeings of people in various categories of cases of abuse.

Speaking in the same vein, the chairperson of the United Nations Committee, District 18 Dr Olabisi Awosanya advocated gender balance in sharing political and other appointments in the Country

She said the agelong idea of man”s world is gradually fading away, noting the exploits of women in various fields of human endeavour.

Dr Awosanya who stood in for Mrs Taiwo Alabi stressed the need for 35% affirmative action, submitting that it is high time the narratives change.

Women are no longer backbenchers. We have critical roles to play in nation-building. That is why Zontal clubs International is taking the issue of girl child education seriously.

The organization is collaborating with relevant agencies in Oyo state in sponsoring bills that will champion the course of women in our society.

We are appealing to women that are traumatized or experiencing any form of abuse to speak up.





