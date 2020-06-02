Oyo records new death, total now 7 as 13 test positive for COVID-19

Another person has been confirmed dead from COVID-19 complications just as the total number of dead patients in the state hit 7, Tribune Online reports.

Governor Seyi Makinde who revealed this via Twitter on Tuesday also said 13 persons also tested positive for the virus in the state.

Of the 13 new cases, Makinde revealed that seven of the cases are from iSON Xperiences while the others are from Oluyole, Egbeda and Ido Local Government Areas of the state.

He also said a case in the state who tested negative for the virus has been discharged, adding that the total number of discharged cases in the state is now 97.

The tweet titled “Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force Update (for June 01, 2020),” reads: One confirmed COVID-19 case has received their second NEGATIVE test result and has been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to ninety-seven.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for thirteen suspected cases came back POSITIVE. Seven cases are from iSON Xperiences and the other six cases are from Oluyole, Egbeda and Ido Local Government Areas. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 305.

“Sadly, one COVID-19 case passed away yesterday. So, the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Oyo State is seven.

“Please call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, if you have any COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath.”

OYO STATE COVID-19 TASK FORCE UPDATE (for June 01, 2020) 1. One confirmed COVID-19 case has received their second NEGATIVE test result and has been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to ninety-seven. pic.twitter.com/MwOEyJ7IGb — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) June 2, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

UPDATE: FG Eases Lockdown, Reopens Banks, Religious Centres, But Schools Remain Closed

Nigeria has moved to the second phase of the ease of lockdown in the effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic as more restrictions have been lifted in the gradual move to fully reopen the economy. The new measures, which will be in place for the next four weeks, include the reopening of places of worship provided…Read full story

Obaseki Presents Re-Election Bid Nomination Form To Buhari

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has presented his nomination form, seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to President Muhammadu Buhari. The governor stormed the presidential villa, Abuja, on Monday, to see the president, brushing aside the controversy generated by… Read full story

UPDATE: Petrol To Sell At N123/Ltr As PPPRA Reviews Ex-Depot Price

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency(PPPRA) has reviewed the existing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) pump price band between N121.50 and N123.50 per litre for the month of June. It also pegged the ex-depot price band at N102.13 and N104.13/litre, weeks after the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation… Read full story

FG Relaxes Ban On Religious Gathering, Curfew Now From 10pm To 4am

The Federal Government on Monday announced the relaxation on the ban on religious gathering in the country from June 1. The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 disclosed this during its daily briefing in Abuja, saying this is based on the guidelines and protocols agreed by state governments… Read full story