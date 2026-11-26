The Oyo State Agency for the Control of AIDS (OYSACA) has recorded a 68 per cent reduction in AIDS-related deaths, from 1,200 in 2017 to 389 in 2024.

The agency’s Chairman, Dr Gbola Adetunji, disclosed this during a press briefing to mark the 2026 World AIDS Day, identifying inadequate funding and stigmatisation as major challenges confronting the state’s HIV response.

Adetunji said this year’s theme, “Ending AIDS Starts with Access: Equity, Ownership and Sustainability”, highlighted the need for equitable access to HIV services, stronger government commitment and sustainable financing.

He disclosed that the Oyo State Government had procured HIV test kits for the first time in four years, adding that distribution had commenced. He said the agency was considering allocating some kits to active non-governmental organisations involved in grassroots testing.

Adetunji also disclosed that the state had 53 antiretroviral therapy (ART) centres, alongside primary healthcare facilities across its 33 local government areas, to improve access to HIV prevention, testing and treatment.

He said OYSACA’s interventions included HIV education, condom programming, pre-exposure and post-exposure prophylaxis, prevention of mother-to-child transmission and support for people living with HIV.

However, he acknowledged that inadequate funding remained a major challenge, noting that the government had prioritised infrastructure, road rehabilitation, workers’ welfare and regular payment of salaries and pensions.

He expressed hope that the next administration would sustain existing achievements while giving greater attention to HIV prevention and control. He also revealed that he and some agency staff had occasionally contributed personal funds to support OYSACA’s activities because of funding constraints.

On stigmatisation, Adetunji urged residents to stop using derogatory expressions such as “ROT” and “Go-go” when referring to people living with HIV, stressing that they deserved dignity, acceptance and access to treatment without discrimination.

He called on the media, religious and traditional leaders, educational institutions and employers to promote awareness and discourage discriminatory practices.

The Executive Secretary of the Oyo State Primary Health Care Board, Dr Muideen Olatunji, assured that the government would sustain domestic funding and stakeholder collaboration to maintain HIV/AIDS interventions amid concerns over the possible withdrawal of external development partners.

He disclosed that the board had made budgetary provisions for HIV control activities at the primary healthcare level and was collaborating with OYSACA to address service delivery gaps.

Olatunji said available data showed that HIV prevalence had remained at 0.9 per cent over the past five to six years, expressing optimism that another survey could reveal further improvement. He identified stigma as a major obstacle and called for increased public awareness and behavioural change.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Civil Society for HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (CISHAN), Oyo State chapter, Mr Seun Onifade, urged the government to ensure regular supplies of HIV test kits to civil society organisations (CSOs) to expand community-based testing.

Onifade warned that irregular supplies could undermine HIV control efforts, particularly among young people. He said CSOs were ready to complement government interventions but needed adequate testing commodities to sustain grassroots activities.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Oyo State Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS (Oyo Nephwan), Mr Faith Olawale, warned that HIV interventions risked losing momentum without urgent government funding.

He urged the government to increase financial support for prevention, testing, treatment and care, expressing concern that activities previously undertaken by OYSACA, including distribution of HIV commodities and community-based interventions, had declined.

Olawale called for stronger collaboration with stakeholders, particularly organisations representing people living with HIV, to sustain progress in controlling the epidemic.