Oyo REC assures of peaceful polls in 2023

The newly posted Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC) in Oyo state, Dr Adeniran Tella, has assured the residents of the preparedness of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for successful polls in 2023.

Tella who assumed duty on Tuesday in Ibadan said the commission has put in place necessary measures including training and retraining of its officials at ensuring hitch-free polls.

REC stated that the feat recorded in Ekiti and Osun states governorship elections would be replicated nationwide in 2023.

To achieve this feat, he charged all the commission staff members in the state to brace up for the task ahead. emphasising that the job was a collective one, which he said, needs the contributions of everyone.

Tella, who was transferred to Oyo from Ekiti, said he and other staff members of the commission in Ekiti were able to record success in the last governorship election, because “they worked as a team, exhibited decency, dedication and transparency.”

Tella added that the commission had engaged in a lot of activities that would enhance the success of the forthcoming elections.

“For instance, we started with the expansion of voter’s access to polling units; then, the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR), followed by claims and objections.

“Our staff have been engaged in training and capacity building, in line with the international best practices. This will now allow them to even be more proactive on the exercise,” he said.

REC promised that the commission, under his watch, would relate with all relevant stakeholders to have a smooth running in the conduct of 2023

