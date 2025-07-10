Oyo: Rainstorm destroys over 500 houses in Igboho

A rainstorm has destroyed no fewer than 500 houses and other valuables worth millions of naira in Igboho community in Oorelope Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The incident, which happened on Tuesday, has rendered thousands of residents homeless.

Tribune Online gathered that aside from the number of houses that were destroyed, electric poles, transformers, and other equipment suffered similar fates.

Confirming the incident, the Alepata of Igboholand and paramount ruler of Igboho, Oba Dr Joel Olalere Olawuwo, and the umbrella body for all Igboho sons and daughters, the Ifelodun Omo Igboho, in separate statements made available to newsmen on Thursday, said that the rainstorm wreaked unprecedented havoc on the community, affecting major electric installations and hundreds of families.

He urged the Governor of the State, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, to bring his renowned milk of human kindness to bear in helping the community and the victims of the incident.

According to Oba Olawuwo, who is the permanent Chairman, Oorelope Local Government Traditional Council, the rainstorm left sorrow and tears in its wake, and with the magnitude of losses and damage, it is only government intervention that can address the situation.

“I am calling on the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Governor Oluseyi Makinde, FNSE, to urgently come to the assistance of Oorelope Local Government and hundreds of families affected by the devastating rainstorm of last Tuesday.

“The rainfall occurred on Tuesday evening and left in its wake destruction, tears, and sorrow, as it destroyed electric installations such as transformers and poles and close to 500 houses.

“We know Governor Makinde as a leader with a milk of human kindness, and we are using this occasion to plead with him to bring this to bear in helping our town and our people.”

Similarly, the President of Ifelodun Omo Igboho, Alhaji Hammed Adegoke, said the rainstorm affected many families and they would need urgent assistance from the government.

He pleaded with the Governor to direct the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide immediate palliatives to the community and the victims, adding that the Governor should also kindly ensure that the government “comes to the aid of the victims in a bigger way.”

He said: “On behalf of the entire people of Igboholand, we are notifying the Governor about the losses and destruction suffered in the Igboho community as a result of last Tuesday’s rainfall.

“A similar incident happened about a month ago, destroying many properties. But the one that occurred last Tuesday inflicted a lot of damage on our people.

“We plead with the government to assist with the following: provide palliatives to hundreds of victims whose houses and businesses were affected; assist the community with regards to fixing the electricity installations.

“We have continued to battle challenges of erratic or even non-existent power supply, with the community raising funds to procure more electric poles. Sadly, the rainstorm destroyed scores of existing poles, so it is like one step forward, two steps backwards.”

They also urged the government to provide large-scale support to the victims, with a view to helping them rebuild their lives and mitigate their losses.

“The Oyo State Government has been pro-masses and working to protect the interests of the people; we are assured that it will come to our aid on this matter.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE