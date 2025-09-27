Oyo prince, PDP chieftain stand with Bode George as father-in-law is laid to rest

Prince Siyanbola Oladigbolu, a direct descendant of two Alaafins of Oyo, joined Chief Ibiyinka Olabode George and the Madedor family in Lagos on Friday to pay his last respects to Engr. Dr. Anthony O. Madedor, the 93-year-old patriarch whose life of service, discipline, and dignity was celebrated at his burial.

Hon. Dare Adeleke, chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Constituency Matters, was also present, standing with the George and Madedor families in a moment of solemn tribute.

Prince Oladigbolu, who described Chief George as a father figure, said his presence was both a mark of respect for the deceased and a gesture of solidarity with the families.

“This is more than a burial; it is the celebration of a man who lived with honour and left behind an enduring legacy,” Oladigbolu stated. “Chief George has been like a father to me, and it is important that I stand with him and his wife at this solemn moment.”

He described the late Engr. Dr. Anthony O. Madedor as a man whose long life was marked by integrity, discipline, and service. “When a man lives to 93 and leaves behind a record of excellence and impact, that is a life to be celebrated,” he remarked.

Offering words of comfort, Oladigbolu added: “My prayer is that God grants the entire family strength, peace, and the grace to continue building on the values he stood for. Chief George has been like a father to me, and I stand firmly with him and his wife in this moment of farewell.”

Hon. Dare Adeleke also paid tribute, highlighting Madedor’s life as a model of service, family devotion, and community impact, emphasising the importance of honouring elders whose legacy inspires leadership and unity, noting that Madedor’s influence extended beyond his family, touching community development and mentoring younger generations.

Prince Oladigbolu reflected on the deeper significance of the occasion: “Moments like this remind us that our humanity and shared values are stronger than titles or political affiliation. It is in such gatherings that we see the true essence of respect, loyalty, and family commitment.”

At Harbour Point, where guests gathered after the funeral rites, both Oladigbolu and Adeleke joined family members and friends in honouring Madedor’s memory. The gathering combined solemn reflection with gratitude for a life well lived, as attendees shared anecdotes of his dedication, mentorship, and the quiet strength he displayed throughout his life.

The ceremonies began with a Service of Songs at Peacocks Event Centre, Lekki Phase I, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Gbaja, Surulere, and concluded with a grand reception at Harbour Point, Wilmot Point Road, Victoria Island. Family, friends, and dignitaries present painted a picture of Madedor as a man of quiet strength, an accomplished professional, and a pillar for those who knew him.

Alongside Oladigbolu and Adeleke, several dignitaries honoured the occasion, including former Lagos Labour Party gubernatorial candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, highlighting the cross-generational and cross-political respect that Madedor commanded.

His life was celebrated not just as a personal milestone, but as a symbol of values, service, and legacy that resonate across families, communities, and institutions.

The farewell underscored enduring bonds between tradition and leadership, with the presence of the Oyo Prince and PDP chieftain sending a clear message: respect, solidarity, and honour for those who leave behind lasting legacies remain timeless virtues in both personal and public life.