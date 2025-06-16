Oyo: Prince Adegbola to be crowned new Eleruwa of Eruwa June 28

Prince Adebayo Adegbola will be crowned as the new Eleruwa of Eruwa on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

The coronation ceremony will be performed by the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde.

A statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, noted that the coronation ceremony has been confirmed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Ademola Ojo.

Prince Oyelade said the appointment of Prince Adebayo Adegbola as the Eleruwa of Eruwa is a reaffirmation of, and dedication to, preserving Eruwa’s cultural heritage and also to fostering unity among its people.

He said, “Beyond its ceremonial significance, the coronation symbolizes the collective commitment of the community to honoring its historical roots and traditions.”

The Commissioner enjoined everyone, including residents and stakeholders, to actively participate in the ceremony, emphasizing that the event will further strengthen communal ties, leading Eruwa into a future of growth and prosperity.

