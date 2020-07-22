Oyo presents 2018/19 Annual School Census Report to stakeholders

Oyo State Honorable Commissioner for Education Science and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, a (Barrister in Law) has presented 2018/19 Annual School Census Report to all the concerned education Stakeholders drawn from the public school, private and community circles in the state for dissemination for use in their education planning process.

Held at the Emmanuel Alayande Resource Centre, Samonda, Ibadan, on Wednesday, the commissioner declared that the statistical report was inevitable for effective planning and execution process by every policymaker and school administrators in the state.

While reiterated the commitment of Governor Seyi Makinde’s led administration to the provision of quality education, he asserted that the need for planning the educational system is derivable from the fact that society is not static and education must respond to the changes with the help of accurate and updated data.

His word: “Annual School Census Report is a yearly event conducted by the Department of Planning, Research and Statistics, state Ministry of Education, Science and Technology for the purpose of obtaining data for policies, planning, monitoring and evaluating the system towards effective management of education in the state, in collaboration with all education agencies in the state.

“Oyo State believes in an educational system that provides equal opportunity to every Nigerian irrespective of gender, social status, age and religion to nurture their mind and inculcate the right values and morals in them,”

Olaleye assured the people of Oyo State that the state government would invest in the development of technical education through the establishment of model technical colleges as from next year and that a new curriculum would be developed to improve learning in the public primary school. He also noted that the state has concluded all the arrangements to establish Teacher Resource centres across the state for effective online training with a resource person to be drawn from any part of the world.

Speaking in the same vein, the state Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary, Mrs Aminat Atere, in her goodwill message, commended the United Nations Children’s Fund for its support towards the production of the annual school census reports. While she appealed to the participants to make good use of the report in their education planning programmes. She eulogised all the education agencies in the state for their input in the production process of the report

Moreover, according to a paper presented by Mr Adebayo Salaam on the 2018/19 report, it was revealed that there are 2,449 Public Primary Schools, an increase of 35 Schools compared to 2017/2018 Academic Session representing 1.45%), 567 Junior Secondary Schools, an increase of 1.05%,566 Senior Secondary School, 4,059 Private Schools offering all levels of education up to Senior Secondary Schools – an increase from 3,945 in the previous academic year by 2.9 per cent and 5 Public Technical Colleges in the State. In terms of coverage, when compared to the previous year, there is an increase in the Number of Schools at all level except Senior Secondary Schools and Technical Education.1,082 Public Primary School offer one-year pre-primary Education. Of the4,059 Private Schools covered,3,413 Schools offered pre-primary Education. 3,295 Schools have primary classes,1,097 have Junior Secondary Schools while843 Schools offered Senior Secondary School Education. It is worthy of note that coverage of private education represents an increment of 3.9 per cent Also, from this report, the number of newly established pubic JSS was 6 while 2 additional Senior Secondary Schools were established when compared to 2017/2018.

