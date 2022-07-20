Oyo politics and chances of APC

I live and love Oyo State and to be precise, Ibadan. South-West as a geopolitical zone is blessed with six states in which Oyo State known as the pace-setter state is one of them. Pace-setter is defined as a person, group, or organisation that is the most progressive or successful and serves as a model to be imitated.

It is imperative to know that one cannot dissociate Oyo State politics from South-West politics and indeed, the Nigeria politics as Oyo State (Ibadan) was the headquarters of the defunct Western Region where Chief Obafemi Awolowo led, planned, implemented and tutored progressive politics of collective convenience.

Today, despite the significance of Oyo State, the APC is handling its political vendetta with kid gloves. What happened in Osun State on July 16 will be a child’s play compared to Oyo State in 2023 if the right actions are not taken. We saw it coming, we warned and pushed suggestions but nothing was done.

APC in Oyo State is factionalised which only makes the APC weaker and the incumbent stronger even with little or no performance. Besides, it puts APC and APC presidential aspiration of Bola Tinubu in 2023 in great danger.

At this point, can we suggest that the current reconciliation committee be expanded to include members from the South-West, and that will need to consolidate. The APC stalwarts in South-West under Tinubu need to strategise.

They must cancel the purported APC primaries so conducted in June (especially the governorship). They hold a stakeholders’ meeting of APC in Oyo State. They must look for a neutral gubernatorial candidate. They must appeal to and appease Chief Adebayo Adelabu and Senator Teslim Folarin to accept and support the bigger picture. They must rearrange tickets for Senate, House of Representatives.

Being in opposition for another four years in Oyo State is both frightening, threatening and can be draining. A neutral candidate for APC is the way forward in Oyo APC for the common good of Oyo people.

Olufemi Ajadi, Ojoo, Ibadan.