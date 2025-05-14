Oyo: Police train DPOs, others in capacity building

Police have commenced a three-day capacity building training for Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders in Oyo.

The 3-day seminar was organized by the Oyo State Police Command in partnership with Fimihan Adeoye Security Consult.

Declaring the event open in Ibadan on Wednesday, the Commissioner of Police, Johnson Adenola, said the training is aimed at improving service delivery of Police personnel.

He added that training of Police officers is essential for everyday activities because if knowledge is not updated, it becomes outdated.

According to him, in line with the vision of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, training should be a regular feature of Police activities.

He said, “the essence of the training was to improve the service delivery of our men because we believe that with better knowledge, they will perform better.”

He noted that the training will talk about the use of firearms, basic Police duty, the interagency synergy, investigation processes, and investigation report writing, among others.

He, however, said Nigerians, particularly people in the state, at the end of the training, should expect professionalism and improved Police training.

“As you can see, the men receiving this training are not the men on the road. We have their commanders, the DPOs, and the head of tactical teams.

“But it is a sort of train-the-trainer. We expect that when they leave here, they will go and cascade that training to the men working under them. So essentially, it will ultimately get to the boys and the expectation is improved service delivery.”

