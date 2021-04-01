Oyo police not under pressure to release kidnap, robbery, murder suspects ― CP

Oyo Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, has stated that the police are not under any pressure to release suspects or to avert justice in cases of murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the command, Fadeyi Olugbenga, the Oyo police boss held that it was not inclined to denial of justice stemming from any form of social influence.

Especially, the Oyo police command stated that it had arraigned no fewer than three persons since March for cases of conspiracy and murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.

It listed the cases of Commissioner of Police versus Abdulahi Yakubu Wakili, Commissioner of Police versus Lawal Oseni and Aliyu Oseni and that of Commissioner of Police versus Ayuba Tukur.

As contained in the statement, the case involving Abdulahi Yakubu is to come up on 17th May, that of Lawal Oseni and Aliyu Oseni is to come up on 19th May while that of Ayuba Tukur is scheduled for May 26.

The police said it was imperative for members of the public to assist the police in combat crime and criminality with credible information.

The statement read in parts, “The Commissioner of Police Oyo State Command, CP Ngozi Onadeko wishes to state that; the Command is not under any pressure to release suspects or to avert justice.

“The Command will continue to discharge its duties in combating crime and criminality in the state, hence the need for all to retain trust in the Nigeria Police, disabusing their mind of any tenet of justice denial due to any form of social influence. Members of the public are enjoined to continue to supply the Police with credible information and to be law-abiding.”

