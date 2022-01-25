A 23-year-old suspected serial burglar, Awoola Tobi, has been arrested by police operatives attached to Felele Divisional Headquarters in Oyo State Command.

Recovered from him were 16 iPhones, a white earpiece, an unbranded airpods, two laptops and a black shuttle bag.

According to the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, who spoke on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, the suspect, apprehended last Saturday, was a habitual burglar linked with a case of burglary and stealing.

The incident, which occurred on December 28, 2021, at Choice Plaza, Challenge area, Ibadan, led to mobile phones and accessories worth about N2 million being stolen.

“However, as a result of painstaking and diligent investigations, through the swift deployment of intelligence and tactical assets, the suspect was tracked and apprehended in possession of these items which were hitherto reported stolen,” Osifeso said.

The PPRO stated further that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to breaking into the mobile phones and accessories shop as a lone burglar, with the intent of reselling the items.

“While efforts are in top gear to break into his criminal network, the Oyo State Police Command seeks the cooperation of the good people of the State in providing credible and timely information to help maintain the relative peace and tranquillity enjoyed in the state,” the police spokesman added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Oyo police nab suspected serial burglar, recover 16 phones, two laptops

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Oyo police nab suspected serial burglar, recover 16 phones, two laptops