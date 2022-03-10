Oyo Police deploys detectives to investigate murder of Ibadan’s late female chief’s daughter

Oyo State Police Command has said that it has commenced investigation into the killing of Alhaja Fatima Awolesu, the daughter of late Iyalode of Ibadanland, Alhaja Aminat Abiodun.

The murder of Alhaja Awolesu was said to have been reported to the police by a family associate on Wednesday.

Making this known in a statement on Thursday, the command’s spokesman, SP Adewale Osifeso said that preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was attacked at her Bashorun residence by unknown assailants who also inflicted wounds on her.

“Crime scene investigators have been immediately deployed for detailed forensic processes and thorough investigations,” Osifeso stated.

He added that updates regarding the incident and investigations would be made available in due course.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue at State Hospital, Ibadan.

