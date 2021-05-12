Oyo police arrest four suspected cultists, recover weapons

Police operatives at Sango Divisional Headquarters of Oyo State Command have arrested four suspected cultists belonging to Aiye Confraternity.

This was disclosed by the state police spokesman, DSP Adewale Osifeso, on Wednesday.

According to the PPRO, the suspects were said to have been terrorising residents of Ijokodo, Alemolokun and Elewure axis of Sango Division.

Osifeso gave their names as Jamiu Alimi ‘m’ a.k.a Akara, aged 30; Ayo Akinyemi, 22 years old; Kayode Oluwaseyi Oluomo, aged 28 and Muhammed Sanusi, aged 25.

The image-maker disclosed that the suspects were nabbed through credible information, intelligence and detailed investigation by the operatives.

Aside from cultism, Osifeso said the suspects engaged in robbery, rape and other gang-related offences, adding that they were rounded up while planning to unleash fresh mayhem on unsuspecting victims.

Exhibits found in their possession included two cut-to-size local Dane gun, a cut-to-size locally-made pistol, a cutlass, six live cartridges and an axe.

Saying that investigation was still in progress to apprehend other members of the cult gang, the PPRO assured that the state command would continue to work towards ridding the state of criminal elements.

