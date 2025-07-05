Oyo: Police arrest five, recover N4.6m ransom in kidnap case

The Oyo State Police Command has dismantled a kidnap ring operating in Ipapo, Okaka, and other communities in Itesiwaju Local Government Area, with the arrest of five of its members.

The arrested suspects gave their names as Usman Abubakar, aged 30; Umar Abubakar, 21; Abdulkadir Sulaiman, 22; Abdullahi Naira, 23; and Isiaku Saboyaro, aged 30.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Adewale Osifeso, who made this known, said that the arrest followed the invasion of the residence of one Timothy at Mokorede, Ipapo, by six armed men on June 26, at about 11p.m., from where he was abducted and taken to an unknown destination.

“On receiving a distress call regarding the kidnap incident, the Divisional Police Officer, Ipapo Divisional Police headquarters promptly mobilised detectives and Divisional Patrol team, in conjunction with other security stakeholders including members of the Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun Corps), local hunters, as well as Fulani vigilante group, and embarked on a search and rescue operation.

“The incident was also reported to neighbouring police formations to facilitate a swift rescue and apprehension of the perpetrators,” the PPRO explained.

He stated further that on June 30 at about 9:40 a.m., after an intelligence-led investigation and cooperation from public-spirited individuals, police operatives from Okaka Division, led by the DPO, nabbed five suspected members of a kidnap gang at a local rendezvous within the community.

The suspects were said to have been found sharing money collected as ransom from the family of the kidnapped victim prior to his release.

Recovered from them was a cash sum of ₦4,618,700 million, which was part of the ransom collected from the victim’s family.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime, volunteering details on how it was planned and executed, including the roles played by each member of the gang.

They revealed that six of them were involved in the kidnapping, with their gang leader, known as ‘Wetti,’ currently at large and being actively pursued by the Command.

The PPRO added that the investigation into the kidnapping is ongoing, as the Command is working towards arresting the remaining suspect involved in the crime.

He assured the state residents of the Command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents in the Pacesetter state, urging anyone with information about the gang leader or any other criminal occurrence to intimate the police on it.

