Oyo police arrest contract staff, five other suspects over planned bank robbery attack

Operatives of Oyo State Police Command have arrested six suspected members of a bank robbery gang, including a contract staff/marketer in a new generation bank while planning to attack one of the financial institutions a week ago.

The criminal gang was said to have specialised in carrying out well-coordinated robbery attacks in banks.

The suspects were identified as Mayowa Kehinde (29), the contract staff/marketer with a new generation bank; Abass Azeez, aged 42; Ridwan Eniola, aged 33; Mistura Akinade (33); Abass Aderoju (41) and Akeem Adeniyi (37).

Making this known on Monday, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, said that they were nabbed at their Agara Odo-Ona hideout along Akala Expressway, Ibadan, on Monday, June 13 at about 9 pm after allegedly concluding plans to carry out robbery attack on another new generation bank within the metropolis in the early hours of Tuesday, June 14.

The PPRO further stated that the suspects had confessed to their involvements in bank robbery operations which included arms procurement and clandestine intelligence gathering ahead of the proposed date of perpetrating the dastardly act.

He said: “While comprehensive investigations are in progress to crack down on the criminal network and other accomplices, the Oyo State Police Command enjoins the good people of the State to continue partnering with the police in terms of providing timely and credible information valuable in curbing criminality and maintaining the relative tranquillity enjoyed in the state.”

Osifeso also urged residents to always reach out to the Command through emergency control room numbers and NPF ‘RescueMe’ app which could be downloaded free on both Android and Apple IOS.





