Oyo: Police arraign prophet over recording of Toluwanisings’ corpse

The Oyo State Police Command has arraigned a prophet, Moses Idowu, over the unauthorised recording and circulation of the corpse of late gospel singer Olayemi Bayonle Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings.

Idowu was arrested after visiting a morgue where the singer’s remains were kept, claiming he had spiritual powers to resurrect the dead.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, on Friday, the command said the suspect recorded the singer’s corpse and shared the footage on social media without the consent of his family.

The police said the action subjected the deceased’s remains to indignity and caused further distress to his family.

Idowu was also accused of publishing allegations that the singer’s wife, Olayemi Elizabeth Damilola, and his manager were responsible for his death without providing evidence to support the claims.

He was arraigned on four counts bordering on unlawful recording and publication of false information, defamation, indignity to a deceased human body and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

The court ordered that he be remanded at the Correctional Centre and adjourned the case until December 2, 2026, for further proceedings.

In a separate case, the police arrested another suspect, Oladapo Joshua Dunminimnun, on Thursday, November 12, over alleged false and defamatory publications about the singer’s death.

According to the command, Dunminimnun circulated videos accusing the deceased’s personal assistant and family members of being responsible for his death.

The police said investigations showed that he continued making the publications despite an undertaking signed by concerned parties restricting individuals from making statements about the deceased through print or other media.

The command added that the publications continued despite several warnings from the family and the police against spreading unverified information.

Dunminimnun was arraigned on charges bordering on the publication of false news on Facebook, unlawful publication of defamatory material and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

His case was adjourned until December 11, 2026, for further proceedings.

The police expressed concern over the spread of unverified claims and sensitive images on social media, particularly those involving deceased persons and grieving families.

“The command cautions members of the public, social media users and content creators against using digital platforms to spread false information, circulate sensitive images of deceased persons or make reckless allegations against individuals without credible evidence,” the statement said.

It urged the public to respect the dignity of the dead, show consideration for bereaved families and allow investigative and judicial processes to establish the facts surrounding suspicious deaths.

Toluwanisings died in Ibadan on October 14, 2026, after reportedly slumping.

His death attracted public attention following claims by his personal assistant, Babadunni Gbolabo, that several hospitals refused to admit him while efforts were being made to get him emergency medical attention.

The singer was buried at his residence in Ibadan on November 9 in a private ceremony attended by a few guests.

His burial followed weeks of disagreement between his father, Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, and his widow over where he should be laid to rest.

His father had reportedly wanted him buried either at a house he built or beside his late mother in Ikirun, Osun State.