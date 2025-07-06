Oyo: Police alert public to Black Axe’s July 7 celebration

Oyo State Police Command has alerted the public on potential security risks associated with the upcoming July 7 Founders’ Day celebration of the Neo-Black Movement of Africa (Aye Confraternity), commonly known as the Black Axe.

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Adewale Osifeso, indicated that intelligence-led policing and community partnership efforts had yielded vital information suggesting that rival gangs might engage in large-scale retribution and mayhem during the celebration.

He said the alert was to show the Command’s commitment to maintaining peace and security in the state.

“Our intelligence suggests that the Neo-Black Movement of Africa may use this occasion to execute plans that could lead to serious public disorder, including reprisals against rival cult groups.

“As part of our proactive security measures, the Police Command has conducted multiple sensitisation sessions with key stakeholders, including hoteliers, lounge owners, and operators of studio apartments, to emphasise the importance of refusing to make their facilities available for hosting gatherings associated with cult groups known for violent activities.

“The safety of all residents remains our highest priority. We therefore call on parents, guardians, community leaders, and influential figures to collaborate with law enforcement in mitigating these risks,” the PPRO said in the statement.

He stated that it was crucial to engage the youths in conversations about the dangers of cultism and the consequences of participating in violent or unlawful gatherings.

The Command thereby urged the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activities, gatherings, or threats to the police.

Osifeso disclosed that arrangements had been concluded for the deployment of police officers across strategic locations within the state to ensure a swift response and maintain order during the period.

He reaffirmed the Command’s dedication to peace, safety, and security through professional policing, leveraging advanced intelligence and technology.

He also assured the commitment to ensuring that the state remains a peaceful and secure place for everyone.