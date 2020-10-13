Oyo pig farmers seek govt’s assistance to tackle African Swine Fever

PIG farmers in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, have called on the state government to assist them in the fight against African Swine Fever which has continued to ravage their farm and gradually killing their business.

The pig farmers noted that the African swine fever which is a contagious disease that affects pigs and other wild boars is highly resistant and can survive for long period (months or years), though not transmissible to humans.

Recently, in Joy Pig Farm, Ogbomoso, farmers experienced the alarming viral disease which has economically affected the farm with thousands of pigs.

The farmers informed that the virus was first noticed in the farm on July 16, 2020, with a loss of 102 pigs on a daily basis, which amounted to 2.5 million Naira. Presently, the farm has recorded a huge loss to the pandemic.

They, therefore, called on the Oyo State government to come to their aid in order to cushion the effect of the loss and also put a permanent end to the pandemic.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE COVID-19: Nigeria’s Deaths Last Week Lowest In Five Months Last week’s record of seven COVID-19 deaths is Nigeria’s lowest in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows. According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded fewer weekly deaths was the nine deaths recorded between April 12 and 18. Restructuring: “I Won’t Succumb To Pressure – Buhari Against the mounting agitation for the restructuring of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is not moved and vowed not to succumb to pressure. A statement emanating from the office of presidential spokesman…

#EndSARS: Nigeria Police To Host Naira Marley On Live Chat

In response to concerns and complaints by Nigerian youths on the issue of unprofessional conducts by some Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the force has invited Nigerian singer and rapper, Azeez Fasola, popularly known as Naira Marley, to a live interview session with its Public Relations officer on Instagram.