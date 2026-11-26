Primary healthcare delivery in Oyo State has come under renewed examination, as a monitoring report reveals persistent gaps in infrastructure, water supply, electricity, and essential medical equipment across public health facilities.

This information was disclosed during a quarterly media roundtable held in Ibadan as part of the N-THRIP Project/GC7 Grant, which is being implemented by the Network of People Living with HIV and AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN).

The project revealed that 62 issues were identified across 30 selected health facilities at the start of its implementation, but only 24 per cent had been fully resolved as of October 2026.

Oyo State Programme Monitoring and Evaluation Officer for the N-THRIP Project, Mr Olatokunbo Famiyesin, stated that the findings were recorded through its Integrated Community-Led Monitoring (CLM) intervention, which is supported by the Global Fund under Grant Cycle 7.

According to him, 66 per cent of the reported issues had been escalated to the state health authorities but remained unresolved, while 10 per cent were still being addressed.

Infrastructure and equipment accounted for 58 per cent of the challenges, while 42 per cent of all reported issues were classified as high priority.

He identified Saki West as the area with the highest number of reported challenges, recording 15 cases, which represent 24 per cent of the total.

Some of the affected health facilities he cited included Osupa Primary Healthcare Centre in Ogbomoso; Irefin and Oke-Adu Primary Healthcare Centres in Ibadan North-East Local Government Area; and Ologuneru Primary Healthcare Centre in Ido Local Government Area.

He added that the unreliable electricity supply had also affected night-time services in some facilities.

Famiyesin said NEPWHAN’s advocacy visits to politicians, philanthropists, community stakeholders, and the State Primary Health Care Board have resulted in solar installations at some health facilities.

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Other interventions included repairing leaking roofs, replacing doors and windows, restoring ceilings and floors, and providing furniture for patients.

At Oje Elewa PHC, community philanthropists supported the construction and furnishing of a laboratory, including the provision of consumables.

Beyond infrastructure, he identified gaps in tuberculosis service environments, shortages of medical commodities, and limited access to HIV prevention resources, particularly condoms and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), among key populations.

He also raised concerns about inadequate shelter and referral support for survivors of gender-based violence, noting that NEPWHAN is exploring partnerships with other organisations to address these gaps after the expected support from the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion failed to materialise.

Regarding the programme’s activities, Famiyesin disclosed that the community-based organisations (CBOs) involved in the project had conducted more than 40 advocacy engagements, 24 supportive supervision visits, and 142 health literacy outreach events.

The three implementing CBOs also conducted 1,559 client exit interviews across the 30 facilities to gather feedback on healthcare services.

He attributed the improvements to the involvement of Ward Development Committees, community-based organisations and philanthropists. He urged the media to amplify community findings, monitor government commitments, and report healthcare challenges that hinder effective service delivery in facilities beyond Ibadan.

Dr. Segun Adio, Oyo State Coordinator of Civil Society on Malaria, Immunisation and Nutrition, warned that health facilities lacking reliable water supplies expose patients and health workers to serious infection risks.

Drawing on his personal experience with a suspected hospital-acquired infection, he stressed the importance of clean water, functional handwashing facilities, and effective infection prevention practices.

He also warned that shortages of diagnostic materials and medical consumables could delay tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment, potentially allowing undiagnosed patients to return to their communities and infect others.

Earlier, Mrs. Titilade Ogunkunle, a representative of a community-based organization, called for greater community involvement in sustaining primary healthcare facilities.

She said that addressing all the issues identified in the health facilities would ensure that community members benefit more from primary healthcare services than they currently do.