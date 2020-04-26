Oyo PFN gives palliatives to clerics

As part of efforts to give back to its immediate community and ensure that the welfare of its members across the state is catered for during the Covid-19 pandemic and its numerous challenges, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Oyo State chapter on Thursday shared palliatives to it’s pastor members.

The palliatives made up of food items like rice, beans and other edibles were channelled through provincial chairmen to their respective local governments for onward distribution to pastors to support them during this period.

The chairman of PFN in Oyo State, Reverend Samson Ajetomobi, said the project was conceived through the leading of God, adding that the leadership of PFN is very grateful to those that made it happen without delay.

He encouraged other leaders to find a way of helping and sharing with their other pastors at all levels as God helps them, praying that God in His mercies will deliver the state and the nation from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He further emphasised the need for every individual to play their part in putting an end to the pandemic, urging people to abide by the standard regulations put in place to ensure the Covid 19 wave blows away quickly because “the earlier everyone plays a part, the faster the disease will be defeated.”

Rev. Ajetomobi further urged well meaning people and organisations in the state to do what they can to assist the government in its activities and also spread love at this period so that every member of the society can have an easier time while the Covid-19 battle lasts.

“It is our belief that organizations and individuals need to collaborate with the government for this battle to be quickly won. We need to help with our substance and our obedience so that the work of the government will be easier. This is the time to come together and work towards combating this scourge; we need to be our brother’s keeper at this time and show love for mankind.

“Most importantly, while we pray, let us also follow laid down guidelines of hygiene and maintain social distancing. Do not go where ever is not necessary at this period, it is a sacrifice we all have to make to save our world,” he said

Rev. Ajetomobi reiterated that PFN will continue to support the government and the people in the fight against the pandemic and in the service to humanity.

It would be recalled that the Oyo State PFN had earlier donated Personal Protective Equipment, PPE and N95 respirators to the Oyo State task force on Covid-19 as her contribution to stem the spread of Corona virus disease in the state.

