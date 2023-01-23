Oyo PDP youths drum support for Atiku, Makinde

Members of Chief Bode George Group in Oyo state have declared their total supports for the candidacies of the presidential flagbearer of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state

The leader of the group, Comrade Muideen Ajakaye who made this known at the 9th year anniversary celebration of the group in Ibadan on Sunday said the endorsement of Alhaji Abubakar and Makinde was based on their tract records as seasoned administrators and politicians.

Ajakaye added that Makinde has impacted greatly on the people of state, and, thereby deserves a second term in office.

He, therefore, called on the leadership of the party at the state and national levels to put aside their differences by working for the common interest of the party.

The leader of the group stated that perceived disagreement between Chief George and Alhaji Abubakar is a family matter that would soon be resolved amicably.

According to him, PDP will go into 2023 general elections as a formidable team and wrest power from President Muhammadu Buhari APC led maladministration.

Members of Senator George Group in all the 33 local government areas of the state are working assidously at ensuring the successes of Abubakar and Makinde.

Speaking in the same vein, the former Deputy Governor in Oyo state, Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarumi allayed the fear of the people over the reported internal crisis rocking the party.

PDP, according to him has a superb reconciliatory mechanism. I can assure that before the commencement of the 2023 general elections, the crisis will be resolved.

APC has failed the Country, that is why Nigerians are looking into the PDP.





Alhaji Abubakar had served as Vice-President to former President Olusegun Obasanjo. He knows the nitty gritty of governance

The only way to bring PDP into government is through our massive supports. We should ensure that we have our PVCs. That is the only weapon that we have.