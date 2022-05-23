Oyo PDP primary in Ibadan North federal constituency must be free, fair — Group

Southwest Watchers, a non-Political group in Ibadan have alleged plans by some politicians to manipulate the Primary elections of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), for Ibadan North Federal Constituency.

The group made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, April 22, 2022, by its Secretary, Engr. Wale Adeoti who also insisted that the Party’s Primary election, must be free and fair.

The group noted with dismay the gimmicks played by the minority interest in omitting one of the aspirants’ name, who is presumed to be their favourite, which resulted in the postponement of the party’s primaries today.

The group alerted the public that “they deliberately omitted one of their favorite candidate’s name for them to restrategize and find other ways to manipulate the election”.

The group noted that Ibadan North is the largest Federal Constituency in Ibadan, therefore all eyes are on the kind of candidate that emerges.

It added that the ruling party in the State ought to find solution to the current crisis rocking the entire nation, and not fuel it by dancing to the tune of a minority.





Southwest Watchers urged delegates to explore the Primary elections in order to deepen democracy; and enhance the frontier of true federalism in the country.

The Statement read in part, “We already know that some politicians are making every attempt to swerve the true course of democracy, in the ongoing primaries of the People’s Democratic Party in Oyo State. Nigerians are watching, and they will resist every attempt to overrule the delegates’ true candidate. Nigerians will resist any attempt to scorn true democracy by a minority. Do not take us for a ride.

“They are already perfecting arrangements to compromise the voting process; and the delegates including INEC officials to ensure victory of their candidate in the primary election.”