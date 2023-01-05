Oyo PDP leaders unite to galvanise support for Atiku, Makinde in Ibadan ‘Freedom Rally’

Some prominent chieftains, major stakeholders and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Oyo, on Wednesday, converged on Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, for a massive ‘Freedom Rally’ for the party’s presidential candidate in the next month general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The party leaders, members of the PDP in the state, various groups, supporters of candidates, including numerous admirers assembled at Total Garden Roundabout as early as 8.15 am for a road walk to further galvanise support for Atiku, Oyo State governor, Engineer ‘Seyi Makinde and other flag bearers on the platform of the main opposition party.

The development, which drew a mammoth crowd, including traders, artisans caused gridlock as they moved from Total Garden roundabout on a single lane of the dual carriageway to Agodi Gate, Bus Stop to Oje Market, Isale Afa and Labiran before berthing at the frontage of the ancient Mapo Hall around 12.15 pm.

Though the rally was peaceful as security agencies, namely the Department of State Security (DSS), Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were on the ground to provide security cover as trains moved along the designated routes, the rally also attracted some traders and passersby, thus joining the PDP leaders and their supporters to Mapo Hall.

With this development, the seeming cold war between Makinde and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar appears to be fizzling out as one of the governor’s political appointees, Alhaji Taye Adebisi, popularly known as Taye Currency led the entertainment of crowd that participated in the road walk.

Taye Currency, a popular Fuji music crooner is a Special Assistant to the Oyo State governor on Entertainment. He was spotted in a mobile truck, dishing out danceable lyrics to the admiration of motor spare parts sellers at the Bus Stop area, traders at Oje market, shop owners and residents along the routes.





The crowd, consisting of supporters of the state governors and other notable candidates of PDP, in Oyo namely, Bisi Ilaka (Oyo Central Senatorial District), Joseph Tegbe (Oyo South Senatorial District) became excited as a stalwart of the PDP, Mr Gbenga Babalola, chanted solidarity song in support of Atiku, Makinde, Ilaka, Tegbe, Wole Kanle and other candidates of the party.

Speaking at Mapo Hall, former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Jumoke Akinjide, said: “Emilokan is a selfish concept which should be rejected by all Nigerians.

I want to thank everybody that came today for the PDP and our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“He (Atiku) is a unifier, an economic guru and a lover of every Nigerian. He is a man of his word and he has assured that his government when he assumed office would allow the creation of state police, give women 35 per cent appointment in his cabinet, and the youth 30 per cent appointment in his government. He has also said he would give the young people money to trade.

“Atiku has said he will provide vocational and artisanal pieces of training for our people and that we would have qualitative education, adequate power, efficient health sector if he wins the election. We will also restore our position as the leading country in the African continent. We are supposed to be the leader of the black race in the world and that can only be achieved through Atiku/Okowa presidency. We must realise our full potential as a nation.

“APC is a failure and do not let them deceive you. The people that are saying ‘Emilokan are selfish. It is a selfish concept. It is not ‘Awalokan’, they said ‘Emilokan’. It is the turn of our people and the turn of the PDP to take over power. Go and tell all our people that they should massively vote for the PDP and I can assure you that you will never regret it.