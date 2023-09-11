A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo and a House of Representatives aspirant in Oluyole Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election, Hon. Ogunsola Olusina John was at the weekend conferred with the Patron of the National Association of Nigerian Students.

Speaking at the Programme held at the Conference Hall of Forestry research institute of Nigeria (FRIN), Jericho Hill, Ibadan and organised for the newly elected NANS zone D executives led by the Southwest coordinator of the Association, Comrade John Alao, the guest speaker and the awardee, Hon. Ogunsola Olusina John, advised the congregation of leadership of NANS, southwest to encourage themselves and work together for them to achieve their dreams of a better society, urged them to stay away from social vices rather than build an enviable legacy for the incoming leaders.

According to him, “Students are the reasons why schools existed and they are the best community anyone can boast of and encouraged the new leadership to build trust, increase people’s loyalty and empower community members.

Speaking on the topic entitled:”ROLE OF STUDENTS AS A STRATEGY FOR STRENGTHENING COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT IN NIGERIA”, Ogunsola, a former lecturer and currently, a tax expert, highlighted importance of community engagement strategy as,importance of community engagement, community engagement best practices and how to create a safe environment for engagements.

While decorating him , as the Zone D, southwest PATRON of National Association of Nigerian students and was subsequently conferred with an award of Excellence as a significant honor, comrade Orlando acknowledged his dedication and exceptional work.

He stated that, his appointment as the patron of the National Association of Nigerian Students demonstrates the trust and respect the organization has for him expressing optimism that,bas the patron,”Hon. Ogunsola John Olusina will serve in advisory role and advocate for the National Association of Nigerian Students”.

“He will provide guidance, support, and mentorship to the students in the zone, promoting their interests and welfare. His appointment signifies the belief that he possesses the qualities and experience necessary to positively impact the organisation and its members.”

In his own remark,Comrade John Also,said, Hon. Ogunsola was not just picked to become the Southwest Patron of the Association but he’s been part of the struggle from the beginning till he ascended the highest NANS Office in the southwest Zone D.

It’s a deserving honour, he stated further that the leadership of the association also recognized his outstanding contributions and achievements.

Hon. Sunday Asefon who is outgoing NANS president on behalf of students appreciated the gesture extended to them by Hon. Ogunsola and assured him of their total commitment to his cause.

He remarked, “Be assured sir that we are solidly behind you in your Political journey, we will mobilise our members for you when necessary, you have given us a very rare support, we are behind you, you are now part of us and we are wise now, whoever loves us like you will be loved”.

