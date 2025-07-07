Oyo PDP Chairmen condemn Adelore’s resignation letter

The Forum of Oyo State Local Government PDP Chairmen has strongly condemned a recent press statement by Prince Seun Adelore, erstwhile Chairman of PDP in Ibadan North Local Government Area, announcing his resignation from the party.

In a statement signed by Alhaji Lukman Adesina, Chairman; Hon. Shakiru Ojo, Secretary; and Hon. Ojebiyi Johnson, PRO, the Forum described Adelore’s claims of “deep-seated injustice” and “authoritarian tendencies” within the party as baseless and malicious.

The Forum noted that Adelore’s attempt to position himself as a champion of democracy and good governance in Oyo State was nothing short of a poor attempt at diverting attention from his personal failures as a politician and public office holder.

They cited his tenure as Chairman of the Waste Management Board, which they described as “uninspiring and tragic.” According to the Forum, Adelore’s allegations against Governor Seyi Makinde’s leadership style were unflattering and lacked evidence.

The Forum praised Governor Makinde’s commitment to the welfare of party members, stating that he has done more for Local Government PDP Chairmen in the state than any of his predecessors.

They expressed their continued loyalty and support for the Governor, dissociating themselves from Adelore’s “ill-conceived and malicious vituperations.” The Forum also called on Adelore to render an account of his stewardship as Chairman of the Waste Management Board, suggesting that he should focus on his own failures rather than pontificating on values beyond his league.

In their conclusion, the Forum quoted Oscar Wilde, saying, “Ambition is the last refuge of the failure,” and Proverbs 16:18, which states, “Pride goes before predictions; a haughty spirit before a fall.”

They described Adelore’s character flaws as “deeply seated and too well-known” within the PDP family in Oyo State and affirmed their support for Governor Makinde’s administration.

