Politics

Oyo PDP Chairmen condemn Adelore’s resignation letter

Tribune Online
logo of PDP, PDP's 2025 by-elections, PDP presidential ticket, PDP youth protest, Bayelsa PDP salary, PDP governors warring factions, PDP chieftain resigns, VAT debate: APM’s attack on Adeleke ignorant, mischievous — Osun PDP

The Forum of Oyo State Local Government PDP Chairmen has strongly condemned a recent press statement by Prince Seun Adelore, erstwhile Chairman of PDP in Ibadan North Local Government Area, announcing his resignation from the party. 

In a statement signed by Alhaji Lukman Adesina, Chairman; Hon. Shakiru Ojo, Secretary; and Hon. Ojebiyi Johnson, PRO, the Forum described Adelore’s claims of “deep-seated injustice” and “authoritarian tendencies” within the party as baseless and malicious.

The Forum noted that Adelore’s attempt to position himself as a champion of democracy and good governance in Oyo State was nothing short of a poor attempt at diverting attention from his personal failures as a politician and public office holder. 

They cited his tenure as Chairman of the Waste Management Board, which they described as “uninspiring and tragic.” According to the Forum, Adelore’s allegations against Governor Seyi Makinde’s leadership style were unflattering and lacked evidence.

The Forum praised Governor Makinde’s commitment to the welfare of party members, stating that he has done more for Local Government PDP Chairmen in the state than any of his predecessors. 

They expressed their continued loyalty and support for the Governor, dissociating themselves from Adelore’s “ill-conceived and malicious vituperations.” The Forum also called on Adelore to render an account of his stewardship as Chairman of the Waste Management Board, suggesting that he should focus on his own failures rather than pontificating on values beyond his league.

In their conclusion, the Forum quoted Oscar Wilde, saying, “Ambition is the last refuge of the failure,” and Proverbs 16:18, which states, “Pride goes before predictions; a haughty spirit before a fall.” 

They described Adelore’s character flaws as “deeply seated and too well-known” within the PDP family in Oyo State and affirmed their support for Governor Makinde’s administration.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

Share This Article
Previous Article POF collection Demurrage crisis looms at seaport over unpaid N97.3m government revenue, Eastern ports, seaport, Maritime workers call off seaport strike  Uncertainty looms over N5bn seaport revenue as court nullifies POF collection
Next Article mother over land Governor Diri's proposal Abuja hotel extremist ideology Makinde on sports Ken Saro-Wiwa Governor Kihika criminal activities youths in drug abuse Cocoa House Cocoa House Nigeria’s borders Kano DPO arms suppliers to terrorists Okubajo’s allegations Ngugi wa Thiong’o of Africa ECOWAS challenges call for foreign students rapist in Abia State use of drones by Boko Haram Nigerian women trafficked to Côte d’Ivoire, South-East Polytechnic Bello Turji’s audacious order 2025 UTME results Nigerian workers Nigeria’s malnourished children, Senate’s needless security summit, Tinubu’s ‘Nigeria First’ mantra porous borders and terrorist killings, Owa Obokun’s good gesture The reign of motor park Jigawa killer groom and his gang, death penalty for kidnapping, Gombe Christian procession deaths, The healing water The Ogun man who killed son during fight The UI egg donation Nigerians’ loss to CBEX, Au revoir Chairman Chukwu The shameful parade of policemen collecting money Terrorists’ takeover of Plateau Benue Director Michael Adesiyan’s General Tsiga’s ordeal and these billionaire brutalised returnee from South Africa, The outcry over Imo police’s The bill to jail Nigerians who don’t vote The Uromi killings The Enugu man who beat his mother to death over land tussle

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×