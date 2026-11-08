Oyo pays N5.35bn compensation to 578 Circular Road property owners

The Oyo State Government has disbursed over ₦5.35 billion in compensation to 578 property owners affected by the first segment of the Ibadan Circular Road project.

The Executive Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on New Towns and Cities, Mrs Mofoluke Adebiyi, disclosed this while providing an update on the compensation exercise.

Adebiyi said the payments covered property owners under the Right of Way (RoW) and Omission categories, adding that the exercise was ongoing to ensure that all eligible claimants received their entitlements.

She explained that the first segment of the Circular Road spans 32.2 kilometres, stretching from the Abiola Ajimobi Technical University axis along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway in Oluyole Local Government Area, through Ona Ara Local Government Area, to Badeku Junction on the Ibadan–Ife Expressway in Egbeda Local Government Area.

According to her, the Right of Way category covers properties located within 75 metres on either side of the road median, with 674 structures initially enumerated.

She said Governor Makinde approved a reduction of the initial 150-metre setback to 75 metres in clustered and built-up areas following appeals and concerns raised by residents.

Adebiyi said the governor approved ₦3.86 billion for compensation under the category, adding that 411 claimants had appeared before the screening committee, while 378 had completed the required documentation, secured clearance and received payment.

She further disclosed that the government approved ₦1.81 billion for the Omission category, which covers property owners who claimed their buildings were affected by the project but were not captured during the initial enumeration.

She said a fresh enumeration exercise conducted by the Oyo State New Towns and Cities Development Authority, in collaboration with the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development and the Office of the Surveyor-General, identified 251 affected structures.

Giving a breakdown of the payments, Adebiyi said 216 property owners in the category had appeared before the Monitoring Team on Payment of Compensation Screening Committee, while 200 claimants had completed the necessary documentation and received a total of ₦1.49 billion.

She said the government was committed to ensuring that no eligible property owner was denied compensation, provided the required conditions were met.

Adebiyi, however, noted that 263 claimants under the Right of Way category and 35 under the Omission category had yet to appear before the screening committee.

She added that some other claimants were still expected to complete their documentation before they could be cleared for payment.

On the challenges encountered during the exercise, she disclosed that 16 payment transactions were unsuccessful because of discrepancies between the names submitted during screening and the bank account details provided by the claimants.

According to her, the government was working to resolve the discrepancies to facilitate payment to the affected individuals.

She maintained that the exercise had been conducted transparently and without favouritism, assuring property owners that due process would continue to guide the process.

The state government said the payment of over ₦5.35 billion demonstrated its commitment to pursuing infrastructure development while protecting the interests of residents affected by major projects.